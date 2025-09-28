BJP's big claim: West Bengal govt obstructing Durga Puja at Op Sindoor pandal, opposing light-and-sound show

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya accused the West Bengal government of "obstructing the worship of Goddess Durga at Santosh Mitra Square.

Advertisement

He claimed, "From trying to stop the Puja even before it began, to later opposing the light-and-sound show on Operation Sindoor, every move has been aimed at depriving the people of India of their national pride."

Malviya further alleged that barricades were set up on the streets of Kolkata “to prevent people from joining the celebrations and to obstruct Hindus from worshipping Goddess Durga are nothing short of disgraceful.”

He said the move was "shameful" and "anti-Hindu". He posted on X, “The way the West Bengal government is making every possible effort to stop the Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square, inaugurated this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is utterly shameful.”

Advertisement

"The situation has become so serious that the Puja organisers are warning that if this continues, they may be forced to immerse the idol before Dashami," Amit Malviya wrote on X.

The BJP leader warned that “if such anti-Hindu actions are allowed to take place on Indian soil, in the very heart of Kolkata, the Mamata administration will face fierce opposition.”

Amit Shah inaugurates Durga Puja pandal On September 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal of Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, and said he prayed to the goddess that post the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls, there is a new government which restores the state’s lost 'Sonar Bangla' glory.

According to news agency PTI, Shah said Bengal should once again become safe, peaceful and prosperous, fulfilling the dream of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Advertisement

“I have prayed to Maa Durga that after this election, a government should be formed that can build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal). Our Bengal should once again become safe, prosperous, peaceful and abundant. We should be able to build a Bengal that Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore had envisioned,” Shah said.

Also Read | Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga Puja, Dussehra festivities

Durga Puja 2025 The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration. It honours Goddess Maa Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. As per Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Advertisement