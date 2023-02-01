Union Budget 2023: A 12-day nationwide campaign will be launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday to reach out to the public and convey the benefits of the budget that will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

The party source informed the news agency ANI that BJP will hold a countrywide discussion on the Union Budget beginning today, February 1. The discussion will continue till February 12.

The ruling party will also run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness that will be announced in the budget today. BJP national president JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for the same.

"Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the committee's convenor. On February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials, and economic experts will hold conferences on the budget at 50 important centers including the capitals of various states of the country", the party source told ANI.

For the next two weeks, BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers, State Presidents, Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will hold conferences and public meetings across the country to discuss the Budget and its benefits with the common people.

Conferences will be organized in all the districts and the main issues of the budget will be conveyed to the public up to the block level.

At the central level, many economic experts including Sunil Bansal, National General Secretary, Yuva, and Kishan morcha national president have been made members of this committee, said party sources as quoted by ANI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 today, Wednesday, February 1. This year's Budget presentation holds significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections in 2024, slated for April-May 2024.

(With ANI inputs)