BJP's campaign to highlight Budget 2023 benefits will begin today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 today, Wednesday, February 1, at 11 am.
Union Budget 2023: A 12-day nationwide campaign will be launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday to reach out to the public and convey the benefits of the budget that will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.
