‘BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya…': How foreign media reacted to Lok Sabha election 2024 results
Foreign media highlighted Modi's potential political setback as the BJP faced losses, with critics pointing out concerns over weakening institutions and press freedom.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) became the largest coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, surpassing the majority mark of 272 seats. However, the saffron party did not reach its goal of securing 370 seats independently and over 400 seats with its allies.