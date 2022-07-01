BJP's executive meet to begin in Hyderabad from today

BJP's executive meet to begin in Hyderabad from today3 min read . 07:04 AM IST
BJP's top leadership will attend the national executive committee meeting that begins with the meeting of national general secretaries in Hyderabad on Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive committee meeting comes close on the heels of the political upheaval in Maharashtra that has culminated in the announcement of a new chief minister in the state.
Ahead of the executive meeting in Hyderabad this weekend, the entire city has donned a saffron hue with the party’s flags and banners.
Huge posters showcasing the achievement of the Central government have come up accross Hyderabad. Every corner of the city has been decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.
Delegates have begun arriving in Hyderabad for the BJP National Executive meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 2- 3 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.
BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in the Telangana capital today.
The key decision-making meeting — which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers and party leaders — will take stock of some recent highs and lows for the party and pass resolutions on the performance of the Union government and its handling of critical sectors in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Issues related to the party’s performance in the assembly elections in five states earlier this year; the party’s pan-India expansion; BJP’s intent to form government in states where its growth has been stalled by regional satraps; and the electoral preparations for the 2024 general elections that have already begun are some key issues expected to be discussed during the meet.
The party has already identified and begun work to strengthen its presence in nearly 74,000 booths where it needs to streamline the party work and put in more effort. The leaders will also discuss the plans for the upcoming elections and how the tally and vote share can increase.
Apart from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that go to polls later this year, the party has begun preparations to put up a stiff fight to retain power in Karnataka where there has been a change in leadership and a spate of controversies have kept the government in the headlines.
BJP is also aggressively campaigning in Telangana, where it has pitched itself as an alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
A state unit leader revealed that Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for the national executive committee meeting because the party wanted to invigorate its cadre and send out the message that it is a key contender for the 2023 assembly elections.
The Telangana unit has also planned a roadshow to welcome party president JP Nadda and a public meeting will be addressed by PM Modi on July 3.
The 80-member national executive committee also includes 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, state presidents among others. As per the party’s constitution, at least 27 of the 80 members have to be women and eight from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes communities to be nominated by the party president.
The 80-member national executive committee also includes 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, state presidents among others. As per the party’s constitution, at least 27 of the 80 members have to be women and eight from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes communities to be nominated by the party president.