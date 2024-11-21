BJP’s grand celebration plan for Lord Ram’s wedding includes 1,11,111 laddus | Watch

  • The Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on December 6. It is celebrated with a grand procession every five years.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav flags off 'Laddu Rath'.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav flags off ’Laddu Rath’.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday flagged off 'Laddu Rath' carrying 1,11,111 laddus for Ayodhya Dham as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) celebration for Lord Ram and Sita's wedding.

“Now, as Lord Ram has returned to Ayodhya Dham, then there will be a grand celebration on his wedding (Vivah Panchami),” said CM Yadav.

The laddus were sent to Ayodhya Dham from Ujjain.

"This prasad will be distributed to the devotees coming to the Shri Ram-Sita marriage festival organized in Janakpur, Nepal," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

This year, the Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on December 6, 2024. It is celebrated with a grand procession every five years.

"The wedding procession will leave for Janakpur on November 26 and reach there on December 3. The festivities in Janakpur will take place on December 6 after which the 'baraat' will return to Ayodhya on December 10," PTI quoted Omkar Singh, spokesperson of the Ram Mandir Trust, as saying.

The wedding procession from India consists of around 500 sadhus from Ayodhya apart from hundreds of thousands of people who make offerings at the Janaki temple.

For the first time, the celebrations also included a special Tilakotsav ceremony before the Bibah Utsav, marking a significant spiritual event at Janakpur Dham, following the installation of Ram Lalla's idol in January this year.

Earlier this week, over 500 delegates from Janakpur in the Himalayan nation took part in Lord Ram's 'Tilak Utsav' in Ayodhya.

With ceremonial gifts, including gold, silver and traditional offerings, the event marked a significant prelude to Lord Ram and Sita's symbolic wedding from the Ramayana, temple officials said.

Revered as the birthplace of Sita, Janakpur holds an essential place in the ceremonial tradition.

Sacred items such as bronze utensils, turmeric, sacred threads, and silver coins were presented during the ceremony along with garments like yellow dhotis and waistbands.

Women artistes from Ayodhya enriched the rituals with traditional folk songs, creating a festive atmosphere.

The event conducted in the sanctum sanctorum symbolised the enduring connection between Janakpur and Ayodhya, two cities central to the Ramayana.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBJP’s grand celebration plan for Lord Ram’s wedding includes 1,11,111 laddus | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.