Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday flagged off 'Laddu Rath' carrying 1,11,111 laddus for Ayodhya Dham as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) celebration for Lord Ram and Sita's wedding.

"Now, as Lord Ram has returned to Ayodhya Dham, then there will be a grand celebration on his wedding (Vivah Panchami)," said CM Yadav.

The laddus were sent to Ayodhya Dham from Ujjain.

"This prasad will be distributed to the devotees coming to the Shri Ram-Sita marriage festival organized in Janakpur, Nepal," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

This year, the Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on December 6, 2024. It is celebrated with a grand procession every five years.

"The wedding procession will leave for Janakpur on November 26 and reach there on December 3. The festivities in Janakpur will take place on December 6 after which the 'baraat' will return to Ayodhya on December 10," PTI quoted Omkar Singh, spokesperson of the Ram Mandir Trust, as saying.

The wedding procession from India consists of around 500 sadhus from Ayodhya apart from hundreds of thousands of people who make offerings at the Janaki temple.

For the first time, the celebrations also included a special Tilakotsav ceremony before the Bibah Utsav, marking a significant spiritual event at Janakpur Dham, following the installation of Ram Lalla's idol in January this year.

Earlier this week, over 500 delegates from Janakpur in the Himalayan nation took part in Lord Ram's 'Tilak Utsav' in Ayodhya.

With ceremonial gifts, including gold, silver and traditional offerings, the event marked a significant prelude to Lord Ram and Sita's symbolic wedding from the Ramayana, temple officials said.

Revered as the birthplace of Sita, Janakpur holds an essential place in the ceremonial tradition.

Sacred items such as bronze utensils, turmeric, sacred threads, and silver coins were presented during the ceremony along with garments like yellow dhotis and waistbands.

Women artistes from Ayodhya enriched the rituals with traditional folk songs, creating a festive atmosphere.