Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today claimed the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was an "invitation for the third wave of Covid-19".

Speaking to reporters, Raut said they have asked the BJP to have patience. “The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for the third wave of COVID-19. The BJP is doing it deliberately," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states. The Yatra is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition.

Raut also praised CM Thackeray for his work during the time of coronavirus.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has worked above politics, especially during corona time. The way he worked in Corona's time was noticed and noted by the world. In the time when work from home was the need of the hour, he was working as the Chief Minister. He is the number one leader in the state and in future, he will become number one in the country," he said.

He further said that the Opposition has shouted many times before about what the Chief Minister did for Maharashtra, but his work was noticed.

