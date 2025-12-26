BJP's landmark moment in Kerala—VV Rajesh elected as Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

In a landmark moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, party state secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor VV Rajesh was elected Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday, winning 51 votes with the backing of 50 BJP councillors and one independent, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh termed his election a historic moment that he said could reshape Kerala’s political landscape.

“This is a historic moment, and I think this moment will change the political situation of Kerala... I think that the political change of Thiruvananthapuram will change the entire political situation in Kerala,” Rajesh said.

He assured that his administration would focus on inclusive development, work collectively with all stakeholders and ensure equal attention to all 101 wards. Rajesh added that Thiruvananthapuram would be developed into one of the country’s leading cities.