BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari filed him nomination from North East Delhi constituency claiming massive support. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the nomination procession.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Manoj Tiwari, filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from the North East Delhi constituency on Wednesday. He claimed that 50,000 people came to support him.

"Nomination filing went smoothly. More than 50,000 people came to support me," Tiwari told newswire ANI.

Taking a swipe at Congress party, Tiwari said the party is tied in internal conflicts.

"Congress is embroiled in internal conflicts. Congress candidate is not even being accept by their own party," Tiwari told ANI. Earlier this month, the BJP MP had alleged the Congress always "ignored" North East Delhi.

BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the nomination procession of Tiwari.

"The ‘massive’ crowd gathered for Tiwari's nomination assured him that the people have made up their minds to re-elect him from the Northeast Delhi constituency," PTI reported quoting Rajnath Singh

The Congress party has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar against Manoj Tiwari, who is representing the seat for a second consecutive term. Kanhaiya Kumar is former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president.

Earlier in the day, Kanhaiya Kumar met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita at her residence to extend his support to the alliance's fight to "save Constitution and democracy."

Meanwhile, in a setback to Congress amid Lok Sabha elections, two former party MLAs — Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh — quit the party in protest against the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Their resignation comes a day after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Congress' Delhi unit chief. The party has appointed MLA Devender Yadav as interim president for Delhi.

