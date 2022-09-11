BJP's Manoj Tiwari writes to Delhi LG for timely Yamuna cleaning before Chhath2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 03:35 PM IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Delhi LG VK Saxena to ensure timely cleaning of Yamuna river before Chhath festival
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Delhi LG VK Saxena to ensure timely cleaning of Yamuna river ahead of the Chhath festival celebration post-Diwali.