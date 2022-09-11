Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Delhi LG VK Saxena to ensure timely cleaning of Yamuna river ahead of the Chhath festival celebration post-Diwali.

Tiwari sought directions from the LG for officials to formulate a plan to complete the cleaning of River Yamuna before the festival. He also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts in cleaning the river and said that he may “target" the festival of Purvanchalis to hide his failure of not cleaning the river.

It is worth noting that Chhath is a widely celebrated festival among Purvanchalis, who gather at the riverbanks and other water bodies to perform rituals in knee-deep water to worship the Sun. During this festival, ladies are supposed to stand the whole night in the water as part of its celebration.

In his letter to Delhi LG, Manoj Tiwari referred to last year's incident in the Delhi government restricting the Chhath celebration in the city. He accused the AAP government of trying to ban Chhath in Delhi to “humiliate" 50 lakh Purvanchalis living in Delhi and also covering up his failures.

Last year, the festival was banned by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) due to the Covid pandemic. However, the decision was withheld after a strong protest by the BJP. Later, people were allowed to gather at designated ghats except along the Yamuna to perform the rituals.

In that year, the Delhi CM first supported the ban citing COVID concerns. However, he also supported the decision of allowing the festival.

"The way Kejriwal is serving lies to mislead the people and cover up scams of his government, it is suspected he may target Chhath to prevent the reality of the Yamuna in Delhi to be exposed," Tiwari charged.

He also urged the LG to speed up schemes that are being run for the cleanliness of river Yamuna. He also requested the LG to issue guidelines to the officials to manage timely preparations at the riverbank for Chhath celebrations.

It is worth mentioning that the Delhi government has launched several schemes and has taken several initiatives to clean the Yamuna river. Recently, Delhi LG inaugurated the Asita East project on the Yamuna river for ecological character restoration and to reduce its pollution.

