BJP's nationwide protest over Pak Min's remark against PM Modi today

BJP's nationwide protest over Pak Min's remark against PM Modi today2 min read . 07:41 AM IST
JP said that the party workers will condemn the shameful statement of the Pakistani Foreign Minister by burning his and Pakistan's effigy.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold nationwide protests today, Saturday, against the derogatory remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sparked outrage across the country, according to the news agency ANI.
In an official statement, BJP said that the party workers will condemn the shameful statement of the Pakistani Foreign Minister by burning his and Pakistan's effigy. The minister made these remarks during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.
The saffron party has also described Bilawal Bhutto's comments as 'highly derogatory and full of cowardice' and said that these remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy in Pakistan, as per ANI reports.
"The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and diverting global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations, and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists," the statement read.
BJP workers also staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on Friday against Bilawal's statement. It said that India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations.
"On one hand we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms. On one hand, India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations," the BJP said, as quoted by ANI.
It started on Thursday when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ripped into Pakistan over its role in sponsoring and spreading terrorism and advised Islamabad to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbor.
In reply to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, Jaishankar replied," You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."
Responding to the EAM's remark, Bilawal unleashed a personal attack on PM Modi and also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He called PM Modi name and accused India for targeting global terrorist Hafiz Saeed in 2021 blast and spreading terror in the Islamic Republic.
(With ANI inputs)
