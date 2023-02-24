BJP's 'peace, progress and prosperity' mantra for Nagaland reason behind people's trust: PM Modi
- Nagaland will go to Assembly polls on 27 February and the votes will be counted on 2 March along with Tripura and Meghalaya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February said that the reason for people's 'rising' trust in the BJP in Nagaland is due to the party's mantra of 'peace, progress and prosperity'. Apart from this, PM Modi said that the border disputes are being resolved at a rapid pace due to the NDA governments in the states.
