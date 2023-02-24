Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February said that the reason for people's 'rising' trust in the BJP in Nagaland is due to the party's mantra of 'peace, progress and prosperity'. Apart from this, PM Modi said that the border disputes are being resolved at a rapid pace due to the NDA governments in the states.

While addressing an election rally in Dimapur, PM Modi said, "Our mantra for Nagaland has been - Peace, progress and prosperity, and this is the reason people's trust in BJP is rising."

Among other things, PM Modi also lauded the peaceful polling in the recently held voting in Tripura Assembly elections on 16 February. He added that due to the presence of the BJP government in the state, there was no violence after decades.

"After many decades, there was no incident of violence during Assembly elections in Tripura as there is a BJP government in the state," he said.

Thank you Nagaland! Will always cherish the affection. pic.twitter.com/y3j0Evb4oz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2023

ALSO READ: BJP will return to power...: Manik Saha on Tripura poll results

The BJP-NDPP government in the state has converted the 'politics of divide' in the northeast to a 'divine governance model', he added.

"Earlier, where there was a politics of divide in the northeast, we have converted it to a divine governance model. The people of Nagaland are trusting the BJP and NDA more and more. Numerous youths have left the path of violence in the past few years. There has been a fall of nearly 75 per cent in violent incidents in Nagaland in the last nine years. AFSPA has been revoked from various areas of the state. We are working honestly to make sure that there is no need for AFSPA in Nagaland in the future," the Prime Minister added.

Stating that permanent peace and progress in Nagaland is the basis of BJP's politics, PM Modi said, "The border disputes are also being rapidly resolved due to the BJP and NDA governments in the states. Stricter action would be taken against those doing extortion after the re-election on 2 March."

Nagaland will go to Assembly polls on 27 February and the votes will be counted on 2 March along with Tripura and Meghalaya.

With agency inputs.