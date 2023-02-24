"Earlier, where there was a politics of divide in the northeast, we have converted it to a divine governance model. The people of Nagaland are trusting the BJP and NDA more and more. Numerous youths have left the path of violence in the past few years. There has been a fall of nearly 75 per cent in violent incidents in Nagaland in the last nine years. AFSPA has been revoked from various areas of the state. We are working honestly to make sure that there is no need for AFSPA in Nagaland in the future," the Prime Minister added.