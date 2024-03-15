Lok Sabha polls 2024: ‘DMK-Congress' INDIA can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state', says PM Modi | 10 key takeaways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK-Congress' INDIA bloc during a rally in Tamil Nadu, stating that their history of scams and corruption will hinder the state's development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the DMK-Congress' INDIA bloc can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state as it has a “history of scams and corruption". His remarks came while addressing a public rally in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu as a part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.