Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the DMK-Congress' INDIA bloc can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state as it has a “history of scams and corruption". His remarks came while addressing a public rally in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu as a part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

“DMK is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, its culture; 'banned' broadcast of Ayodhya temple event. Centre fast-tracking many initiatives for the district," said PM Modi at Kanniyakumari public rally.

PM Modi in Kanniyakumari: Top 10 quotes from PM's rally

1) “DMK is the enemy of the future and the culture of Tamil Nadu. Before the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, I came to Tamil Nadu and visited the prominent temples in the state. But the DMK govt tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony."

2) “On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu govt...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our govt which cleared the way for the Jallikattu."

3) “Congress and DMK only know how to misbehave with women... Everyone remembers what the DMK leaders did to Jayalalithaa ji. Their attitude towards women has still remained the same."

4) "Crimes against women have increased in Tamil Nadu. When we brought the reservation bill for women in Parliament, neither Congress nor DMK supported it. DMK and Congress are both anti-women."

5) “The people of INDI Alliance are responsible for meddling with the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. Our fishermen were given capital punishment in Sri Lanka... I left no stone unturned to bring our fishermen back."

6) “DMK is the enemy of Tamil Nadu's past and future. They harbour resentment against the culture, legacy, heritage, and tradition of India. DMK boycotted our decision to install the sacred Sengol in the New Parliament. They want to destroy the Tamil culture."

7) “To improve the connectivity of Tamil Nadu, we are preparing a network of railways and highways. Over the past 10 years, highway projects worth around Rs. 50,000 crore have been completed in Tamil Nadu. And, projects worth Rs. 70,000 crore are still underway."

8) “We are working to develop Tamil Nadu's port infrastructure. I have recently inaugurated Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. Our government is working for the welfare of fishermen as well. From providing them financial support for modern fishing boats to bringing them under the purview of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, we have taken care of their needs."

9) “Today, the wave that has emerged from India's southern shore, in Kanyakumari, will reach far-off places. In 1991, I began 'Ekta Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

10) "This time, I traveled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the people who want to divide India. I am certain that the people of Tamil Nadu will also do the same."

(With inputs from agencies)

