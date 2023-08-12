BJP's Sana Khan murder: Here's details on why was she 'killed' by husband

BJP's Sana Khan murder: Here's details on why was she 'killed' by husband1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Identified as Amit Sahu alias Pappu, 37, told the police that he murdered his wife Sana Khan over monetary and personal issues.
A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sana Khan has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on the charge of killing his wife, reported Hindustan Times on 12 August.
A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sana Khan has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on the charge of killing his wife, reported Hindustan Times on 12 August.
Identified as Amit Sahu alias Pappu, 37, told the police that he murdered his wife Sana Khan over monetary and personal issues.
Identified as Amit Sahu alias Pappu, 37, told the police that he murdered his wife Sana Khan over monetary and personal issues.
1) Sana Khan, a resident of Nagpur, was murdered by her husband after he hit her with a stick in his house and later dumped her body in a river in the district, police said, adding the body was yet to be recovered.
1) Sana Khan, a resident of Nagpur, was murdered by her husband after he hit her with a stick in his house and later dumped her body in a river in the district, police said, adding the body was yet to be recovered.
2) Amit was arrested from Jabalpur's Gorabazar area on Friday.
2) Amit was arrested from Jabalpur's Gorabazar area on Friday.
3) "The accused, who runs a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said he killed his wife (Khan) by hitting her with a stick in his house and later threw her body into the Hiran river from a bridge near Meregaon village under Belkheda police station limits," additional superintendent of police Kamal Maurya said.
3) "The accused, who runs a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said he killed his wife (Khan) by hitting her with a stick in his house and later threw her body into the Hiran river from a bridge near Meregaon village under Belkheda police station limits," additional superintendent of police Kamal Maurya said.
4) On 2 August, Sana reportedly arrived in Jabalpur from Nagpur, and following that she went missing. Though her kin arrived in Jabalpur to search for her, her whereabouts remained unknown.
4) On 2 August, Sana reportedly arrived in Jabalpur from Nagpur, and following that she went missing. Though her kin arrived in Jabalpur to search for her, her whereabouts remained unknown.
5) The FIR says Sana left Nagpur on a private bus and contacted her mother the next day on reaching Jabalpur, but later she went missing, said the police.
5) The FIR says Sana left Nagpur on a private bus and contacted her mother the next day on reaching Jabalpur, but later she went missing, said the police.
6) "The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur had registered a case on August 1 and its team visited Jabalpur on August 4 in search of the woman after the probe revealed that as per her last location, she was at a house in Jabapur," the official said.
6) "The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur had registered a case on August 1 and its team visited Jabalpur on August 4 in search of the woman after the probe revealed that as per her last location, she was at a house in Jabapur," the official said.
7) Earlier, the Nagpur police said that Sana was the Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell functionary in the eastern Maharashtra city.
7) Earlier, the Nagpur police said that Sana was the Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell functionary in the eastern Maharashtra city.
8) Police claim both Sana and Amit had been having a long-standing dispute over money. Adding more, the police added that when Sana came from Nagpur to Jabalpur to meet Amit, they had a heated argument and Amit then hit Sana Khan on the head.
8) Police claim both Sana and Amit had been having a long-standing dispute over money. Adding more, the police added that when Sana came from Nagpur to Jabalpur to meet Amit, they had a heated argument and Amit then hit Sana Khan on the head.
9) The accused also revealed the name of his accomplice who was present with him during the offense and a search for that man is going on, added the HT report.
9) The accused also revealed the name of his accomplice who was present with him during the offense and a search for that man is going on, added the HT report.
10) Sana's mother Mehrunisha on 2 August lodged a complaint when her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur, said the police.
10) Sana's mother Mehrunisha on 2 August lodged a complaint when her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur, said the police.