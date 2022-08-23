BJP's Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack at 42: 5 things to know

BJP's Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack at 42: 5 things to know2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- Sonali Phogat was a well-known actress and appeared in several Haryanvi and Punjabi films.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Phogat was 42 years old. Only 12 hours before the news surfaced, the leader had put up a new profile picture on social media accounts.
Phogat was staying at a hotel in Anjuna in the city where she reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning.
Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police told ANI: "She was brought dead to the hospital (in Goa). Doctors who conducted the examination said that she is no more and our inquiry is in progress, the inquest panchnama is in progress and we will inquire into it."
Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."
She lost her husband in 2016, and is now survived by her daughter Yashodhara.
5 things to know about Sonali Phogat
Sonali was a well-known actress and appeared in several Haryanvi and Punjabi films. She started her career as an actor with the TV serial ‘Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma’ in 2016.
However, she became a household name only after she entered Big Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant in the year 2020. She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.
In the year 2016, her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The body was found in a field near the farmhouse.
Under the BJP’s ticket, Sonali had contested the last assembly election from the Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi
Sonali is survived by her parents, a brother, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.
(With inputs from agencies)
