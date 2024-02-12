Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has backed the demands of the farmers who will be launching a protest in Delhi on 13 February.

Swamy has questioned Prime Minister Modi as to why he was not accepting the modified proposal of Punjab farmers. According to Swamy if the Centre fails to fulfil the demands of the Sikh farmers it "cannot expect for long to be happy". " I have studied farmers’ demand and as an economist, I think them as good for India," the former Rajya Sabha MP added.

Separately, a team of three Union Ministers--Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai will hold talks on Monday with a delegation of farmer leaders, who are planning to march towards Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at 5 pm.

The first meeting of the farmer leaders and the three Union ministers was held on February 8.

The agitated farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Meanwhile, police in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have made elaborate security arrangements at borders by installing concrete barricades, barbed wire, and nails on the road to prevent the entry of farmers towards the parliament. Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and "social unrest" till 12 March.

Opposition parties have slammed the Centre for allegedly "harassing" farmers who wanted to join the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Haryana government has suspended internet and bulk SMS service in its seven districts as well.

Multiple traffic advisories have been issued by Delhi Police and Haryana Police, asking commuters to take alternative routes in view of farmers' protest.

