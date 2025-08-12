BJP's youth wing leader killed by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Thane district

In a traffic incident, a BJP's youth wing leader and his cousin were attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Thane district, PTI quoted the police as saying on Tuesday.

The report added that vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha's Thane Rural district unit – Prafulla Tangadi (42) and his cousin Tejas (22) were murdered at his office in Khardi village on the Kharbav-Chinchoti Road late on Monday night.

According to the police, around four to five unidentified assailants armed with sharp weapons barged into Tangadi's office on Monday night.

At that time, Tangadi and his cousin were sitting with a few other people. The assailants launched a frenzied attack, said senior inspector Harshvardhan Barve of Bhiwandi Taluka police station, killing both of them.

After the murder, the assailants fled the scene. Later, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and teams from Thane Rural Crime Branch are working with local police to analyse CCTV footage from the area and track down the accused.

Similar incident: Earlier on Monday, a dentist allegedly killed his mother-in-law and cut her body into 19 parts with the help of his two accomplices in Koratagere in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

According to the police, Lakshmi Devi (42) was brutally murdered by her son-in-law, a dentist, Dr Ramachandrappa S, and his two accomplices.

Police said Ramachandrappa allegedly killed Lakshmi Devi because he had doubts over her character, causing embarrassment to him.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V formed a team to trace the accused in the murder case and investigate it. They soon arrested Ramachandrappa and his associates, Satish K N and Kiran K S. All three accused are residents of Tumakuru.

SP Ashok, according to a press release on Monday, said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they had murdered Lakshmi Devi.

