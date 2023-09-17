BJP youth wing removes posters of Canadian singer Shubh in Mumbai, accusing him of supporting the Khalistan movement.

The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed posters of the upcoming event of Canadian singer Shubh in Mumbai.

A video showed that workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday removed posters of the Canadian singer, saying that there is no place for 'Khalistan' supporters in Bharat.

The BJYM has alleged that the Canadian singer, Shubh, also known as Shubhneet Singh, supports the Khalistan movement through social media.

Recently, Shubh also posted a distorted map of Bharat through a post on social media, the BJYM claimed.

BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana said they won't let Shub perform in Mumbai as 'there is no space for Khalistanis who is the enemy of integrity and unity of India', Tiwana said.

"There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai...If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face the revolt...", said BJYM President.

The BJP's youth wing submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai demanding strict action against Khalistan supporter singer Shubhneet Singh and cancellation of all his performances.

"We have given a memorandum to the organizers and Mumbai police to cancel the program peacefully and if appropriate action is not taken, we will protest. Through the memorandum, we have demanded the registration of an FIR against rapper Shubh," the BJYM President said.

Tiwana said Shubh has more than one million followers on social media, including youth from India, and added, "Shubh posted a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, and another post in the form of a post-story under the name "Pray for Punjab."

The BJYM President stated that it is a direct violation of India's integrity. There is no place for such traitors in our country. Our demand from the Mumbai police is to take strict action against such people by registering an FIR.