BJP's youth wing to start Village Sampark Yatra tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 05:56 AM IST
PM Modi adviced the BYJM to conduct the Village Sampark Yatra in the meeting of office bearers took place last year.
The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is scheduled to conduct Village Sampark Yatra in a few states of the country from Friday onwards, following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the news agency ANI.