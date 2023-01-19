The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is scheduled to conduct Village Sampark Yatra in a few states of the country from Friday onwards, following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the news agency ANI.

PM Modi adviced the BYJM to conduct the Village Sampark Yatra in the meeting of office bearers took place last year. The national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya shared the information on his official Twitter handle.

“BJYM's Border Village Sampark Yatra will begin from 20th of January. Our young karyakartas will go to border villages in Gujarat, Rajasthan, WB, Assam, Tripura to study unprecedented development done by Modi Sarkar, talk to youngsters there on social economic development issues," he tweeted.

Our young karyakartas will go to border villages in Gujarat, Rajastan, WB, Assam, Tripura to study unprecedented development done by Modi Sarkar, talk to youngsters there on social economic development issues — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 18, 2023

Sources informed that the BJYM is going to start Village Sampark Yatra from January 20. During this march, the young karyakartas (workers) will go to border villages in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura to study the unprecedented development done by the PM Modi-led government.

"BJYM will talk to youngsters there on their social economic development issues and will also hold small gatherings, will seek their suggestions and participation and make them part of G20 Summit", the sources told ANI.

PM Modi has emphasized the Village Sampark for better connectivity between the border villages. It is also important to address their issues, listen to their grievances, increase interaction with them and know their culture.

(With ANI inputs)