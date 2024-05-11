BJP-YSRCP tie-up in Andhra Pradesh? PM Modi says 'never considered Jagan Mohan Reddy as an ally, but...'
Predicting a clean sweep for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he doesn't believe that the present government in the state will be voted back. While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that YSRCP, TDP, and Janasena are the 'B' team of the saffron party.