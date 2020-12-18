BKC plot under consideration for Mumbai metro car shed: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said a Maharashtra government-owned plot in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a business district here, is being explored as a possible site for a Metro car shed.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the opposition need not worry about the Metro 3 car shed, whose fate hangs in balance after a Bombay High Court order.

"The government doesn't need to take advice," he said, when asked about the BJP's criticism that shifting the car shed project to BKC would be a wrong move.

"There are reports in the media about a BKC plot being one of the alternative sites. The plot is being considered," the Sena MP said.

One of the stations of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has been planned at BKC, an upscale area in the suburbs which houses offices of corporates, banks and government establishments.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acres of salt pan land in suburban Kanjurmarg for the construction of an integrated metro car shed.

The erstwhile BJP government, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, had chosen Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai, for the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

However, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, after assuming office in November last year, shifted the depot site to Kanjurmarg.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday hit out at the MVA government for considering shifting the car depot to BKC, saying it wants to halt the bullet train project.

Speaking to reporters, Shelar said, The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is not serious about setting up the Metro car shed.

"After the High Court put a stay on the car shed construction at the Kanjurmarg site, instead of going to back to Aarey land, this government is now trying to halt the bullet train project as well. This is purely anti-development attitude."

Shelar, a former minister, criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "halting" the progress of Mumbai.

It is the arrogance of the Chief Minister that is halting the progress of Mumbai. The bullet train project is meant to bring development.

"But by proposing the plot earmarked for the bullet train for setting up the metro car shed, the MVA government is halting both mega projects. This is foul play on part of the government, the BJP leader said.

