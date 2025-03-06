An active terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) who has alleged links to Pakistan's ISI, Lajar Masih, has been arrested in joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Punjab Police, officials said on Thursday.

The terrorist was arrested from Kaushambi district of UP in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

The suspected terrorist was nabbed at around 3:20 am on Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

He further revealed that that the operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi.

Who is Lajar Masih? According to the police, Lajar Masih is a resident of Kurlian village in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

“As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives,” Amitabh Yash said.

The ADG also revealed that Masih had escaped judicial custody in Punjab last year.

“This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024,” he said.

Heavy arms recovered ADG Yash revealed that the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist.

Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

Other than this, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, he said.

BKI module busted in Punjab Earlier in February, the Punjab police busted a terror module that was behind the attacks in Batala City, apprehending two operatives.

“In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police busts a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (#BKI) - Inter-Services Intelligence (#ISI-#Pakistan) responsible for attacks in #Batala and solves the attack cases in Jaintipur & Raimal carried out on Jan 15, 2025 & Feb 17, 2025 respectively,” Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said in an X post.