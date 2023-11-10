Salman Sheikh made the find on November 1 and brought the bag to his superior on November 5.

In a surprising turn of events, Salman Sheikh, a ragpicker in Bengaluru, stumbled upon a bag containing 23 bundles of US dollars with a reported value of ₹25 crore, according to NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salman Sheikh made this remarkable find on November 1 and, astonished by his discovery, decided to keep the bundles. He later brought the bag to his superior, Bappa, on November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities Alerted Upon receiving this unusual discovery, Bappa reached out to social activist Kali Mullah, who, in turn, promptly contacted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The Commissioner swiftly summoned the involved parties, and the Hebbal Police station has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case, the report added.

The police suspect a potential connection to the notorious Black Dollar Scam, as the currency notes are reportedly laced with a chemical substance. The notes have been forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India for examination to determine their authenticity. Further developments in this intriguing case are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

