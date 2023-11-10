Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Black Dollar Scam? Ragpicker finds 25 crore in US Dollars in Bengaluru garbage heap

Black Dollar Scam? Ragpicker finds 25 crore in US Dollars in Bengaluru garbage heap

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Salman Sheikh made the find on November 1 and brought the bag to his superior on November 5.

Authorities suspect a Black Dollar Scam

In a surprising turn of events, Salman Sheikh, a ragpicker in Bengaluru, stumbled upon a bag containing 23 bundles of US dollars with a reported value of 25 crore, according to NDTV.

Salman Sheikh made this remarkable find on November 1 and, astonished by his discovery, decided to keep the bundles. He later brought the bag to his superior, Bappa, on November 5.

Authorities Alerted

Upon receiving this unusual discovery, Bappa reached out to social activist Kali Mullah, who, in turn, promptly contacted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The Commissioner swiftly summoned the involved parties, and the Hebbal Police station has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case, the report added.

The police suspect a potential connection to the notorious Black Dollar Scam, as the currency notes are reportedly laced with a chemical substance. The notes have been forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India for examination to determine their authenticity. Further developments in this intriguing case are awaited.

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 09:23 AM IST
