Black fever: These Bengal districts report over 60 cases of 'kala-azar'1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong have reported the maximum number of cases
As many as 11 districts of West Bengal have reported at least 65 cases of black fever or 'kala-azar' in the last couple of weeks,
A senior official of the health department citing results of a state-administered surveillance, said that the districts where maximum number of cases was registered include Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
According to the official, Kala-azar was practically eradicated from West Bengal, but a recent surveillance led to the detection of 65 cases in 11 districts. Now that these cases have come to the fore, the state will be able to tackle the spread of the disease.
Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad districts have also reported a few cases of black fever. The disease is mainly transmitted by bites of sandflies infected with the parasite ‘leishmania donovani’.
As per the official, no case has yet been detected in Kolkata.
The official said that the disease was mostly prevalent in people who have spent a considerable amount of time in Bihar, Jharkhand and in Uttar Pradesh, adding that some individuals from Bangladesh, too, have been showing symptoms of kala-azar, while stating that the surveillance process will continue.
The government has decided to provide treatment free of cost to all those who are diagnosed with the disease, said a top bureaucrat at the state secretariat.
Arrangements are also being made to provide nutritious food to the patients, he added.
As per the bureaucrat, even if the infection is detected in a private laboratory or hospital, the doctor should immediately bring the matter to the attention of the district health officer. All expenses of treatment along with meals will be borne by the state health department. The district chief health officer will monitor the whole process.
