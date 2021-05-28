Black fungus: 11 new cases take total tally to 147 in Meerut

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Black fungus: Covid-triggered black fungus cases are rising in the country. On Thursday, Meerut reported that it had 147 cases of black fungus in the city of which 88 were still active. The city recorded 11 new cases on Thursday. Informing about the Covid situation in the city, Meerut CMO Akhilesh Mohan told ANI: "147 cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) have been reported so far including 11 new cases recorded yesterday. We have 88 active cases. 187 new Covid cases were also reported yesterday. The situation is improving in terms of Covid crisis in the city."

During a visit in Noida, the chief minister said that the state government was focusing on ensuring awareness and treatment of the black fungus infection. He also said the state government had issued an advisory regarding black fungus besides conducting virtual meetings with health officials and medical colleges in every district.

"For black fungus, there should not be any problem if its timely treatment is ensured...the government's advisory also calls for a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform people about the cause, symptoms and treatment of black fungus," Adityanath said.

The government, he said, was quickly working on ensuring treatment of black fungus in all districts of the state.

Till Wednesday, the country had recorded 11,717 cases of black fungus with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection.

Maharashtra reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat 2,859, Andhra Pradesh 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh 752 cases, and Telangana 744 cases.

Delhi had 620 cases till May 24. The Central government has declared black fungus as a notifiable disease while 11 states have already declared it as an epidemic.

