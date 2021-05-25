Black Fungus: 111 cases in Punjab, expert committee to advise on treatment

He said that all patients of this disease will have to be notified by the treating institution/physician as the disease is now a notified disease in Punjab. "Symptoms of black fungus can include facial pain or swelling, stuffy nose or brown nasal discharge, toothache, loose teeth, redness, pain or swelling of the eye, fever, shortness of breath, headache, altered sensorium, double or blurred vision etc. If anyone has any such symptoms, he/she should report to nearest health facility at the earliest," he said.