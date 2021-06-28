Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday shared the number of cases and deaths due to black fungus. He said the country had so far reported 40,845 cases of black fungus and 3,129 deaths due to the fungul disease. The minister shared this information during the 29th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid. He was joined by Hardeep S Puri, Nityanand Rai, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog was also present virtually.

Vardhan apprised the GoM on the trajectory of black fungus (Mucormycosis) infections that have occurred in the second wave of Covid. "Total of 40,845 cases has been reported of which 31,344 cases are rhinocerebral in nature. Fatality from the infections stands at 3,129," the health minister said.

"Of the total numbers, 34,940 patients had Covid (85.5%), 26,187 (about 64.11%) were co-morbid for diabetes while 21,523 (52.69%) of those infected were on steroids. 13,083 patients were in the age group 18-45 (32%), 17,464 were in the age group 45-60 (42%) while 10,082 (24%) patients were 60+ years of age," Vardhan said.

He gave a snapshot of India’s efforts to contain the pandemic. He said in the last 24 hours, the country had reported only 46,148 cases making the active caseload decline significantly to 5,72,994.

He said the recovery rate had been steadily increasing and stands at 96.80 per cent. "58,578 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Today is the 46th day in succession where our daily recoveries outnumbered new cases. Our case fatality rate has been 1.30 per cent, daily positivity rate at 2.94 per cent and weekly positivity rate also stands at 2.94 per cent which has been consistently below 5 per cent for 21 days now."

Speaking on vaccination drive, the health minister said that now India was ahead of the US in doses administered so far. "India has achieved another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and has overtaken USA in total number of Covid Vaccine doses administered so far," he said.

The US started vaccination from 14 December 2020 whereas India began the drive only on 16th January 2021. Under the new policy of vaccination, he said, the Centre is procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Till today morning (8am), India had administered 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses in various categories.

Dr. Balram Bhargava, Secretary (Health Research) and DG (ICMR) cautioned that the second wave had still not subsided as 80 districts in the country still had high positivity. He advised against any laxity at this stage.

