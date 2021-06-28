Black fungus: 40,845 cases, 3,129 deaths reported in India so far

He said the recovery rate had been steadily increasing and stands at 96.80 per cent. "58,578 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Today is the 46th day in succession where our daily recoveries outnumbered new cases. Our case fatality rate has been 1.30 per cent, daily positivity rate at 2.94 per cent and weekly positivity rate also stands at 2.94 per cent which has been consistently below 5 per cent for 21 days now."