Black Fungus of Mucormycosis cases are rising in India. Till now, 5,424 cases have been reported in 18 States/UTs, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, news agency ANI reports.

"Till now, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in 18 States/UTs. Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

The ministry further stated that the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves the intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppresses our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes.

States like Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

