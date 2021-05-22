{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the rise in number of mucormycosis or black fungus cases, the Centre on Saturday stated that it has allocated 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to various states and union territories. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda further said, the allocation has been made based on the total number of patients which is around 8,848 across the country.

Later the minister tweeted, "After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today."

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Availability of Amphotericin B is being increased

He added, the existing manufacturers are working towards increasing their capacity and production capacity.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday roped in five pharmaceutical companies to manufacture the anti-fungal drug. The five pharma firms include NATCO Pharmaceuticals (Hyderabad); Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Vadodara); Gufic Biosciences Ltd (Gujarat); Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Pune), and Lyka (Gujarat).

(With inputs from agencies)

