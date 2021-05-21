Black fungus a new challenge in fight against Covid, PM to Varanasi officials

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed frontline workers and officials of Varanasi for containing the spread of virus in the city. He said the speed with which Varanasi increased the number of oxygen and ICU beds in short time was an example in itself. He also said that black fungus had emerged as a new challenge in country's fight against Covid-19. "In this battle of ours, another new challenge of Black Fungus has also emerged these days. It is important to pay attention to the necessary precautions to deal with it," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed frontline workers and officials of Varanasi for containing the spread of virus in the city. He said the speed with which Varanasi increased the number of oxygen and ICU beds in short time was an example in itself. He also said that black fungus had emerged as a new challenge in country's fight against Covid-19. "In this battle of ours, another new challenge of Black Fungus has also emerged these days. It is important to pay attention to the necessary precautions to deal with it," PM Modi said.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi said vaccination had provided protection to frontline workers, who could serve the people. "In the coming days, we will be extending vaccine protection to everyone," he added.

The Prime Minister on Thursday had interacted with the state and district officials of ten states. During the interaction, the officials briefed the Prime Minister about the improving Covid situation in their respective districts. They shared their experience of using technology for real-time monitoring of Covid situation. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi urged everyone to ensure full commitment to fight the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Coronavirus has made the work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of these new challenges, new strategies and solutions are needed. Over the past few days, active cases have started to reduce in the country. But the challenge remains as long as this infection is present even on the minor scale," he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the work of the state and district officials in fighting the Covid pandemic and said that experiences and feedback from their work helped in making practical and effective policies. He also said that the vaccination strategy was being pushed forward by incorporating suggestions from states and various stakeholders at all levels.

On vaccine wastage, the PM said wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual. Therefore, he urged, to stop vaccine wastage. A day before this, Prime Minister Modi had interacted with officials of another ten states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}