Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said 20 people including a couple of government staff were affected by Mucormycorsis or black fungus in the union territory and were receiving treatment.
The territorial administration would soon issue a notification to declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, she told reporters here after receiving 50 oxygen concentrators from World Health Organisation at Raj Nivas here.