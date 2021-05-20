As cases of mucormycosis or black fungus increase in the country, the union government on Thursday said that shortage of Amphotericin-B will be resolved soon. Amphotericin-B is an anti-fungal drug that is used in the treatment of a rare infection called mucormycosis, or "black fungus".

According to the statement by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, five more pharma companies have got new drug approval for the production of Amphotericin-B within three days. Before that, only six firms were manufacturing the antifungal drug.

Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug Amphotericin B's shortage will be resolved soon. Within 3 days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies: Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers said.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B.

Black fungus is caused by organisms called mucormycetes, which can enter the body through breathing or skin injuries.

These are naturally present in soil and decaying organic matter, but once inside humans, they can infect air pockets behind the forehead, nose, cheekbones and between the eyes and teeth.

Some doctors say there has been panic use of steroids to combat Covid-19 which has helped the spread of black fungus.

Coronavirus patients with diabetes and a weakened immune system are particularly prone to black fungus.

The disease kills more than 50% of sufferers within days. In some cases, eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to stop the spread of the infection.

Several states, like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Telangana states have declared black fungus epidemics.

The union health ministry on Thursday also asked all states and union territoris to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," the ministry said.

