Home >News >India >Black fungus: Another batch of Amphotericin B injection reaches India

Black fungus: Another batch of Amphotericin B injection reaches India

Amphotericin B injection used in black fungus treatment reached in India
1 min read . 07:22 AM IST Staff Writer

  • This batch has come from US pharma major GileadSciences
  • GST Council has exempted the import of Amphotericin B injection for free distribution

Black fungus treatment: Another consignment of Amphotericin B injection, used in black fungus treatment, has reached India. This batch has come from US pharma major GileadSciences.

Black fungus treatment: Another consignment of Amphotericin B injection, used in black fungus treatment, has reached India. This batch has come from US pharma major GileadSciences.

Informing about the development, Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said: Another consignment of AmBisome from @GileadSciences, used in Black Fungus treatment, reaches India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far. More to follow!"

Recently, India asked its missions abroad to source amphotericin-b.

On Saturday, the 43rd GST Council announced that it has decided to exempt the import of Covid related medical goods including Amphotericin B injection for free distribution. This exemption shall be valid upto 31st August 2021.

On May 27, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda announced that the additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions. Just a day before, 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug were allocated to all the states.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that shortage of Amphotericin-B would be resolved soon. He said after shortage of drug was reported from parts of country as the demand for it increased with rise in fungus cases.

On May 20, the minister said that within three days, 5 more pharma companies would get new drug approval for production in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B.

