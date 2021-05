Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday announced that an additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat black fungus, have been allocated to Karnataka.

Gowda took to Twitter and informed about the allocation of drugs. "Additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Earlier, 1,270 additional vials of the drug were allocated to the state on 21st May," he tweeted.

He also informed that additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today. "Additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," he added.

Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on May 21.

Karnataka has reported 446 mucormycosis or black fungus infections and 12 related fatalities so far, state's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The Minister said a committee of experts had been constituted to find the cause of this infection, and as per their report, contaminated water used in the humidifier, excessive use of steroids, unsterilized medical equipment, prolonged use of same mask, tube, beds etc.are the primary source.

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.

(With inputs from ANI)

