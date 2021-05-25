Black fungus: Centre allocates 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}