Home >News >India >Black Fungus: Centre sends over 30,000 more Amphotericin-B vials to states/UTs

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 5,900 Amphotericin-B vials have been sent to Maharashtra, 5,630 to Gujarat and 3670 vials to Rajasthan
  • On May 27, Centre said additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions

Amid the concerns regarding shortage of medicine to treat black fungus disease among the patients who have recovered from corona virus, Centre on Monday said that over 30,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used for treating the fungal disease, have been sent to different states, UTs and central institutions.

As per an official release, as many as 5,900 vials have been sent to Maharashtra, 5,630 to Gujarat and 3670 vials to Rajasthan.

As per an official release, as many as 5,900 vials have been sent to Maharashtra, 5,630 to Gujarat and 3670 vials to Rajasthan.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda took to Twitter on Monday to announced that additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.

On May 27, Gowda announced that the additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions. Just a day before, 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug were allocated to all the states.

Another batch of Amphotericin B reaches India

Earlier in the day, another consignment of Amphotericin B injection has reached India. This batch has come from US pharma major GileadSciences.

Informing about the development, Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said: Another consignment of AmBisome from @GileadSciences, used in Black Fungus treatment, reaches India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far. More to follow!"

Recently, India asked its missions abroad to source amphotericin-b.

On Saturday, meanwhile, the 43rd GST Council announced that it has decided to exempt the import of Covid related medical goods including Amphotericin B injection for free distribution. This exemption shall be valid upto 31st August 2021.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, Due to rising cases of black fungus, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions list.

(With inputs from agencies)

