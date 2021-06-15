Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has announced black fungus as an epidemic, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Tuesday. This comes almost month a month after the Centre asked the states and Union territories to declare the Covid-triggered disease as an epidemic.

Black fungus is a rare infection caused by exposure to mucor mould found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables. The treatment includes surgery and use of anti-fungal drugs, mostly Amphotericin B.

On June 7, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said 28,252 cases of black fungus had been reported from 28 states/UTs in the country, of which 86 per cent cases had a history of COVID-19 and 62.3 per cent with a history of diabetes. Maharashtra had reported the maximum number of cases followed by Gujarat.

Today, Jharkhand reported 151 new Covid cases and only one death during the last 24 hours. The lone virus death happened in East Singhbhum district. With new numbers, the total tally jumped to 3,43,609. The new cases were reported from East Singhbhum (27), Dhanbad (23) and Hazaribag (15).

The mortality rate in the state has come down but it is still higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 97.62 per cent, better than the national average of 95.40 per cent.

Now, the state has 3,062 active infection cases, while 3,35,462 patients have recovered from the infection including 483 during the last 24 hours.

