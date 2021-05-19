NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court today directed the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital to inform it about the stocks of the medicine used for the treatment of Black Fungus and listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh inquired about the stocks of the Amphotericin B drug used in the treatment of Black Fungus and asked the AAP government how they planned to distribute it. The court asked the city government to give its response by tomorrow.

The court's queries came after it was informed by petitioner and advocate Rakesh Malhotra that there is a shortage in the supply of medicines used to treat Black Fungus - a new issue in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic amid "frequent reporting" of cases in the national capital.

The High Court asked the Kejriwal government that how there can a sudden shortage in supply of Amphotericin B drug when the drug is being manufactured locally.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Government said that this issue is part of amicus note. It has been requisitioned from the Centre and there is a committee which meets twice a day.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government today declared Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as an epidemic amid a spike in cases related to it, which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19.

The state government had on Monday issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of drugs used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting the black fungus infection.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.