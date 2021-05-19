Black fungus: Delhi HC asks Kejriwal govt about medicine stocks

The High Court asked the Kejriwal government that how there can a sudden shortage in supply of Amphotericin B drug used for the treatment of Black Fungus when it is being manufactured locally

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court today directed the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital to inform it about the stocks of the medicine used for the treatment of Black Fungus and listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The court's queries came after it was informed by petitioner and advocate Rakesh Malhotra that there is a shortage in the supply of medicines used to treat Black Fungus - a new issue in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic amid "frequent reporting" of cases in the national capital.

The High Court asked the Kejriwal government that how there can a sudden shortage in supply of Amphotericin B drug when the drug is being manufactured locally.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Government said that this issue is part of amicus note. It has been requisitioned from the Centre and there is a committee which meets twice a day.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government today declared Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as an epidemic amid a spike in cases related to it, which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19.

The state government had on Monday issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of drugs used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting the black fungus infection.

