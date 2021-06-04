The Centre said that it has allocated additional 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, medicine used in the treatment of Black Fungus/mucormycosis, to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions on Friday.

"Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," Sadananda Gowda., Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a tweet.

Mucormycosis, or black fungus affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of black fungus among patients with Covid and those who have recently recovered.

National capital Delhi has reported 1,044 cases of black fungus, so far. In Karnataka, 1,292 people went through treatment for black fungus until June 1.

The state has so far reported 1,370 cases out of which 27 patients have been discharged and 51 have succumbed to the black fungus.

This week, the Delhi High Court directed central government to form a policy on the distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for treating black fungus.

It said the administration of drug has to be prioritised for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives and added that this could at least save some lives, if not all.

The high court said it is high time that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which is a statutory body constituted to lay down guidelines for medical treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, comes out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, for black fungus treatment.

The high court said despite best efforts, availability of the drug remains acutely short and as per the data, there is a shortage of 66 per cent while cases of black fungus are showing an upward range.

The court directed the Centre and ICMR to file their respective status reports on these aspects and listed the matter for June 4.

