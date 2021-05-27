The Central government has given licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis, sources told news agency ANI.

According to the sources, after the Prime Minister had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world, the Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of Amphotericin B (AmBisome) vials. The sources said Gilead Sciences in the US is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan.

Sources further stated that more than 1,21,000 vials of AmBisome have reached India so far and another 85,000 vials of the drug are on the way. The company will supply 1 million doses of AmBisome to India through Mylan, reported ANI.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday announced that the additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the states and UTs today.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

As per government data on Wednesday, India has recorded 11,717 cases of "Black Fungus" or Mucormycosis so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection.

While Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has logged 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh has registered 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh has 752 cases, and Telangana has 744 cases so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

