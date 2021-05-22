Cases of mucormycosis, or "black fungus," a potentially serious condition that causes blurred or double vision, chest pain and breathing difficulties, have surged in India, mostly among COVID-19 patients.

At least 8,848 such cases have been found across the country as of May 21, according to the govt.

Gujarat has the highest number of black fungus cases with 2281 infected patients. Maharashtra has 2000 black fungus cases. Andhra Pradesh has 910 Mucormycosis patients. These three states account for 58.66% of total cases in the country.

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today.



The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

"After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country," Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda tweeted on Saturday.

Once infected, people can die within days. However it is not contagious, according to the CDC. India normally deals with a few dozen cases a year.

Generally the body's defences repel the fungus and only those with severely weakened immune systems -- for example organ transplant or cancer patients -- are affected.

