"After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country," Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda tweeted on Saturday.

