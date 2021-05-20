Amid rising mucormycosis, or Black Fungus cases , the Delhi government has decided to set up dedicated facilities for its treatment at three hospitals, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The selected centres are -- Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

"We had an important meeting with officials and experts regarding the increasing cases of black fungus. We realise that we have to curb the spread of the disease and give better treatment to those who have been infected. In view of this, some important decisions were taken by the government," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

"We have decided to set up dedicated treatment centres at LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Further, we will ensure adequate management of medicines used in its treatment. We will also spread awareness among people about ways of prevention," he added.

This comes in view of Delhi hospitals having reported at least 185 cases of fungal infection in patients who were infected with Covid-19. The patients are admitted to seven hospitals currently.

Smaller facilities are referring their patients to the larger public and private hospitals such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was treating 61 patients with the infection as of Wednesday.

AIIMS stated that it is reporting more than 20 cases of mucormycosis on a daily basis.

Dr MV Padma Srivastava, the head of the department of neurology at AIIMS said that while the disease was always there, the numbers are crossing the three-digit mark now.

She informed that the index of suspicion of contracting black fungus is very high because of low immunity. If Covid happens to diabetic people, sugar should be strictly controlled and there should be rational use of steroids.

High court to government

In view of this, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Arvind Kejriwal government to inform it about the stocks of the medicine used for the treatment of black fungus.

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh inquired about the stocks of the Amphotericin B drug used in the treatment of Black Fungus and asked the AAP government how they planned to distribute it.

The court's queries came after it was informed by petitioner and advocate Rakesh Malhotra that there is a shortage in the supply of medicines used to treat infections.





