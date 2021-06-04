The Maharashtra government has capped admission and treatment charges for patients suffering from Black fungus/ mucormycosis disease at private hospitals. However, the treatment for black fungus in the state-run hospital is free of cost, the Maharashtra government had made this announcement last month.

As per the latest notification by the Maharashtra government, there are three different charges for the ward and isolation categories in the state's private hospitals.

For 'A-Class cities', black fungus treatment rates are ( ₹4,000 per day); For 'B Class cities ( ₹3,000 per day), and for 'C Class cities' ( ₹2,400 per day).

Further, the charges for ICU without ventilators also vary city-wise. For 'A-Class cities' ( ₹7,500/day)' ; For 'B Class cities' ( ₹5,500/day), and for 'C Class cities' ( ₹4,500/day), respectively.

The charges for ICU with ventilator in Maharashtra for black fungus treatment include A Class cities ( ₹9,000 per day); B Class Cities ( ₹6,700) and C Class Cities ( ₹5,400).

It must be noted that the charges for black fungus treatment comprise--bed charges, nursing charges, meals, consultation charges of physicians, procedures like Ryles tube insertion, blood products, IV fluids, and monitoring and investigation like drugs oxygen charges.

The Maharashtra government has excluded PPE rates, but a hospital would be allowed to charge ₹600 maximum per patient per day staying in the ward. The PPE charges would be ₹1,200 for patients admitted to ICU.

Moreover, a black fungus-infected patient will have to pay separately for high-end drugs like--Remdesivir, Flavipiravir, Antifungals, Tocilizumab, etc.

Also, a black fungus patient will have to pay separately for a CT scan, MRI, PET scan any other lab investigation.

Visit by a specialist (neurologist, Ophthalmologist, Maxillofacial surgeon, etc) apart from physician/intensivist each visit will incur ₹500 per visit, the government order stated.

"Rate of treatment for this disease in urban and rural areas cannot be higher than the fixed rate. If found that extra charges have been levied then the excess amount shall be reimbursed to the patient," the Maharashtra government added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.