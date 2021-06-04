Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Black fungus: Maharashtra caps charges for treatment in private hospitals; All you need to know

Black fungus: Maharashtra caps charges for treatment in private hospitals; All you need to know

Premium
Maharashtra: Relatives of patients suffering from black fungus after Covid-19 recovery
2 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint

  • For 'A-Class cities', black fungus treatment rates are ( 4,000 per day); For 'B Class cities ( 3,000 per day), and for 'C Class cities' ( 2,400 per day)
  • The Maharashtra government has excluded PPE rates, but a hospital would be allowed to charge 600 maximum per patient per day staying in the ward. The PPE charges would be 1,200 for patients admitted to ICU

The Maharashtra government has capped admission and treatment charges for patients suffering from Black fungus/ mucormycosis disease at private hospitals. However, the treatment for black fungus in the state-run hospital is free of cost, the Maharashtra government had made this announcement last month.

The Maharashtra government has capped admission and treatment charges for patients suffering from Black fungus/ mucormycosis disease at private hospitals. However, the treatment for black fungus in the state-run hospital is free of cost, the Maharashtra government had made this announcement last month.

As per the latest notification by the Maharashtra government, there are three different charges for the ward and isolation categories in the state's private hospitals.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the latest notification by the Maharashtra government, there are three different charges for the ward and isolation categories in the state's private hospitals.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For 'A-Class cities', black fungus treatment rates are ( 4,000 per day); For 'B Class cities ( 3,000 per day), and for 'C Class cities' ( 2,400 per day).

Further, the charges for ICU without ventilators also vary city-wise. For 'A-Class cities' ( 7,500/day)' ; For 'B Class cities' ( 5,500/day), and for 'C Class cities' ( 4,500/day), respectively.

The charges for ICU with ventilator in Maharashtra for black fungus treatment include A Class cities ( 9,000 per day); B Class Cities ( 6,700) and C Class Cities ( 5,400).

It must be noted that the charges for black fungus treatment comprise--bed charges, nursing charges, meals, consultation charges of physicians, procedures like Ryles tube insertion, blood products, IV fluids, and monitoring and investigation like drugs oxygen charges.

The Maharashtra government has excluded PPE rates, but a hospital would be allowed to charge 600 maximum per patient per day staying in the ward. The PPE charges would be 1,200 for patients admitted to ICU.

Moreover, a black fungus-infected patient will have to pay separately for high-end drugs like--Remdesivir, Flavipiravir, Antifungals, Tocilizumab, etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also, a black fungus patient will have to pay separately for a CT scan, MRI, PET scan any other lab investigation.

Visit by a specialist (neurologist, Ophthalmologist, Maxillofacial surgeon, etc) apart from physician/intensivist each visit will incur 500 per visit, the government order stated.

"Rate of treatment for this disease in urban and rural areas cannot be higher than the fixed rate. If found that extra charges have been levied then the excess amount shall be reimbursed to the patient," the Maharashtra government added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!