Black fungus updates: Covid-triggered black fungus infection cases have risen to 2,245 in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope informed on Tuesday. Speaking reporters, the minister said that black fungus patients will receive free treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The Maharashtra government has classified black fungus as a notified disease.

Black fungus is a fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits.

Delhi AIIMS Director recently said that 90 - 95 per cent of patients getting infected with black fungus are found to have been either diabetic and/or taking steroids during Covid treatment. "This infection is seen very rarely in those who are neither diabetic nor taking steroids," he said.

Anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B is being used for the treatment of the black fungus disease. Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda informed that the Centre had allocated 19,420 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to various States and Union Territories.

"Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today. Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across country on 21st May," he tweeted.

The Maharashtra health minister today informed that the Covid positivity rate in the state stood at 12 per cent and the recovery rate was 93 per cent. The minister said that his government had decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate was high. "The patients from these districts will have to go to a quarantine center, won't be allowed home isolation," he said.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India. It has recorded over 56 lakh Covid infection cases, highest by any state in the country. Karnataka comes at the second position with over 24.5 lakh cases.

