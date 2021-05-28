Amidst the rise in number of black fungus cases among the patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the Centre announced on Friday to include Amphotericin B , medicine used for the treatment of the fungal infection, in the GST exemptions list, news agency ANI said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, Due to rising cases of black fungus, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions list.

The minister who chaired 43rd GST Council meeting today, said this afterwards. The meeting was also attended by the state finance ministers. The council is meeting for the first time in nearly eight months.

Adhoc exemptions have been given for COVID-related equipment. The council has decided to exempt the import of many of these items with exemption extended to August 31, 2021, the finance minister further stated.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST), while COVID drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a 12 per cent levy.

I've decided and announced in Council that a Group of Ministers quickly formed who will submit their report within 10 days - on or before 8th June, so that if there are any further reductions which need to be done will be done, in the sense, that rates will be decided by them, the finance minister said.

Sitharaman also added, issues of COVID-related equipment was one of the items on the agenda that had a very detailed discussion. Many issues were raised and discussed.

Black Fungus cases on rise

According to the government data, as reported on May 26, the country recorded 11,717 cases of "Black Fungus" or Mucormycosis so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection

While Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has logged 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh has registered 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh has 752 cases, and Telangana has 744 cases so far.

Amidst the concerns regarding the shortage of medicine needed for its treatment, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Friday, over 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus, have arrived in India from abroad.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

"50,000 vials of #AmphotericinB arrives at Mumbai Airport. We are putting in a lot of efforts to meet its requirement in the country. I am thankful to @GileadSciences and @MylanNews for their outstanding support in India's fight against COVID-19," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.